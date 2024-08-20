The family of a young man who died in a crash say he will 'never be forgotten'.

Brandon Fielder, 22, died following a crash on his motorcycle with a red Vauxhall Mokka in Hedge End, Hampshire.

Police were called to the collision at the junction of Heath House Lane and Barnfield Way on Sunday 28 July.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now made the following tribute to him:

“Brandon, you have touched the hearts of so many people and will never be forgotten.

“Always in our hearts, forever on our minds. Loves ya, Mum, Dad and Shara xxx”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240320692.

