The trial of a man accused of trying to smuggle seven migrants into the UK at Newhaven ferry port, in East Sussex, is due to begin today.

Anas Al Mustafa, of Heather Crescent, in Swansea is charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK following a major response in February.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force attended the scene, on Friday 16th February 2024, and six people were taken to hospital.

The trial is expected to last ten days at Lewes Crown Court.

