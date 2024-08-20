A 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a train station car park in Sussex has been named, with her family paying tribute to their "much-loved daughter, sister and mother".

Stephanie Marie was found with stab wounds in Crawley Station car park at around 7.10am on Sunday 18 August, where she was declared dead by paramedics.

Jason Pascal Flore, 26, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with Stephanie's murder.

Her family pay tribute to Stephanie in a statement released today:

“Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way.

"She had her whole life ahead of her. At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”

Senior Investigating Officer, T/Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Stephanie’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We continue to urge anyone with any information which could aid our investigation to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting Operation Venn.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know