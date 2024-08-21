A charity in Kent says it's "heartbroken" after two of its Shaun the Sheep sculptures were vandalised causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Heart of Kent Hospice says the sculptures, which form an art trail in Maidstone, were targeted at the weekend.

The charity has had to permanently remove them, describing it as a "blow" to the hospice and the community.

They were due to be sold at an auction in September to raise money for the charity.

Erica Snow Project Manager for the Shaun the Sheep in the Heart of Kent art trail said: "We are absolutely heartbroken.

"Sadly, we know, through CCTV footage, that both the 'Shikki Shaun' sculpture which was positioned in the balcony area of Fremlin Walk and 'Cherry' Shaun sculpture sponsored by Parkfoot Garage, positioned in Brenchley Gardens were damaged deliberately.

"The severity of the damage means that neither sculpture can remain on the trail and at this stage we know that 'Cherry' is completely unrepairable.

"This means significant loss of over £5,000 to the Hospice as we are unable to put this sculpture into our Shaun Auction on 26 September 2024.

The sculptures were due to be sold at an auction in September to raise money for the charity. Credit: Heart of Kent Hospice

" There are only a few weeks to go to the end of the trail and we’ve had such amazing engagement from everyone involved.

"Maidstone Borough Council and One Maidstone have been brilliant and have supported the trail throughout. We’re just so sad to see this type of damage occur.

" We’ve had to remove a couple of sculptures up until now because of wear and tear but this malicious damage has upset everyone.

"The loss to the charity of these two sculptures could be anything over £10,000 if we find that both are irreparable.

"Our Shaun Auction on 26 September is raising vital funds to support the Hospice’s outstanding care services which are fundamental to this community.

" We would like to reiterate that these sculptures have been lovingly hand-painted by artists and their purpose, as well as to bring joy to people visiting them over the summer holidays, is to raise funds for Heart of Kent Hospice and our services to this community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know