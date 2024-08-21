Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby spoke to a campaigner against puppy farming.

A campaigner who has rescued a number of dogs from puppy farms is calling for an end to the trade, which she says can leave the animals sick and traumatised.

The plea from Tamazin Morley from Portsmouth comes as the number of dog owners is on the rise. New research from the Kennel Club has also today revealed almost three in 10 prospective dog owners spend less than half a day researching their decision to buy a pet.

It is the law that if a business sells puppies without a licence, those responsible could receive an unlimited fine or be jailed for up to six months.

Tamazin Morley explains what are some of the red flags to look out for.

Tamazin Morley Portsmouth runs a campaign to stamp out the trade.

"Most good breeders have a waiting list. Puppy farmers don't cater for that, they cater for the 'I want it now people'.

"A normal, good breeder will insist on meeting the family because they want the puppy to go to the best home. They will vet the home as well.

"They will make sure the puppies have got all of its vaccinations, wormed et cetera. Normally they’ll even send them home with puppy food.

"Where the red flags are - if they make excuses as to why you can’t see the mother, that’s very common or if they say 'we'll deliver the puppy to you' - never, never do that."

Tamazin says the dogs she has rescued are clearly traumatised and will "never get over it."

Tamazin has personally taken in rescues from puppy farms, including Molly, a Shih Tzu, and Pixie, a Bichon Frisé.

She continued: "A puppy-farmed puppy, is never going to be a normal puppy because it’s born into trauma.

"They’ve never been socialised, most of them have never been outside, and they have bad vitamin deficiencies.

"They can have separation anxiety, fear anxiety, fear of the outside, always on high alert.

"That can lead to bites - that's why so many covid puppies have ended up in rescue afterwards."

Pixie is disabled after abuse she suffered as a breeder. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Licensed puppy farms are not illegal, however those that have not been approved by the local authority, are illegal.

Kennel Club found that of those surveyed, 56% did not see their puppy interacting with its mother, 63% did not see their puppy's vaccination certificates, and 77% were not asked by the breeder about their suitability for puppy ownership.Out of the owners who did not research their breeder properly, 31% of their puppies got sick or died in the first year.

Anyone thinking of buying a puppy is being asked to seriously consider doing their research if the nation is to stop driving this lucrative trade, which has a devastating effect on these dog's lives.

