A driver has had a lucky escape after the limb of a tree fell onto their moving car.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Henley on Tuesday evening (20 August).

No one was injured in the incident, as the driver managed to brake in time, resulting in damage only to the front of the vehicle.

The collision caused delays in Nettlebed along the B481 Road, but the road has now been reopened.

Emergency services removed debris from the tree and the car from the road. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A statement on the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Facebook page said: "Thankfully, the driver was fully alert and managed to brake just in time.

"This serves as an important reminder to always pay close attention to your surroundings and minimise distractions while driving.

"The road was closed briefly while our crew, along with Thames Valley Police, removed the bulk of the tree and winched it aside to reopen the road."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...