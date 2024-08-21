Two people have been arrested after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch, Dorset.

Police were called to an address in Glider Close at 5.45pm on Tuesday 20 August.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A local man, aged in his 20s from Christchurch, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A local woman, aged in her 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Dipple, of Dorset Police, said: "There is an increased policing presence in the area as officers conduct enquiries at the scene.

" I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information to assist our investigation, to please come forward.

" Our enquiries are in the early stages and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time about the circumstances of the incident.

" I understand this will cause concern and we will have members of the neighbourhood policing team out on patrol over the coming days who can be approached by the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240128372.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

