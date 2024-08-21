The family of a man who died following an assault outside a train station have described him as a "much loved grandfather".

John Donovan, 60, was attacked in Reading on 20 July 2024. He died three weeks later.

A post-mortem examination found John’s cause of death to be a traumatic head injury.

A 26-year-old man from Reading, arrested at the time on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and manslaughter.

Another man and a woman remain on police bail having been previously arrested in connection with the incident.

The assault took place outside Reading train station in July. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The family of John Donovan said this in a tribute statement: “As a family we are devastated by John’s untimely death.

“He was a much loved brother, father, grandfather, uncle and brother in law.

“If any of us ever needed anything, John would always be there to help with a smile and offers of support.

“John had a huge circle of friends due to his varied interests, notwithstanding all his friends from his childhood and school days in Reading.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to the police and ambulance staff who attended John immediately after the incident and escorted him to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you for the excellent care that he received in the Neurosciences ICU in Oxford.

“The staff not only looked after John, they supported us as a family in the last three weeks of his life.

“We would now be very grateful as a family if we are given time to grieve for the lovely person who was John in private.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...