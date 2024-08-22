Play Brightcove video

Sarah Saunders spoke to Dotty about the work she does at the hospital.

After decades of dedication - the oldest volunteer at Medway Maritime Hospital - has just celebrated her 90th birthday.Dotty Rust from Chatham has given her time as a volunteer, since she retired 30 years ago. She is a friendly face, and first point of contact on the help desk, as patients and visitors arrive at Medway maritime Hospital.

Dotty helps people out of all ages - even those just two years younger than her.

Dotty Rust said: "I love it, it gets you out, you meet people, you help people. I often walk down with people. The only thing I can't do is push a chair because they are a bit heavy!

"I t just gives you something different to do - it keeps you young!"

Dotty also volunteers at the charity hub - raising funds which feed back into patients' welfare.

