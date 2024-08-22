Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester reports

Protesters gathered in Oxford to voice anger and disappointment over Labour's plans to reopen Campsfield House in nearby Kidlington.

The centre closed six years ago after riots, escapes and complaints about conditions.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced her government would press ahead with plans to reopen the centre following a multi-million pound revamp.

Local politicians and campaigners, however, have said they are "angry and disappointed."

Protesters carried signs which said "Yvette Cooper Keep Campsfield Closed" and chanted "say it loud and say it clear refugees are welcome here" during the demonstration.

Riot police were called into the centre on a number of occasions after disturbances at the centre. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller, the new MP for Bicester & Woodstock, was among those who attended saying there had been no consultation and that opening Campsfield was not the answer.

Bill MacKeith from the Coalition to Keep Campsfield Closed said local opposition is clear.

Meanwhile, Shadow Home Secretary, James Cleverly says the government's immigration policy is not ambitious enough.

Campsfield House changed from a youth detention centre to an immigration detention centre in 1993. Regular protests and hunger strikes followed until its closure in 2018.

