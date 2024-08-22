A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nine-year-old girl was stabbed at an address in Christchurch.

Dorset Police received a report on 20 August that the youngster had sustained stab wounds at the property in Glider Close.

A force spokesman said: “The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening. Officers are providing support to her and her family.”

Jordan Wilkes, from Christchurch, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and is set to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court later.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Aimee Schock, of BCP CID, said: “After inquiries carried out by detectives, we liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.

“There will continue to be an increased policing presence in the coming days and we would urge anyone to approach an officer with information or concerns.

“I would like to thank the community for their ongoing support.”

A woman aged in her 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released without charge and will face no further action, according to the force spokesman.

