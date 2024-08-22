Krisma Anthony, 23, was found guilty of attempted murder by a majority verdict at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday. Credit: Thames Valley Police

A man who viciously attacked another man who was visiting the UK from Barbados, leaving him for dead at a Reading nightclub, has been jailed for 27 years.

Krisma Anthony, 23, of Repository Road, Greenwich, London, was found guilty of attempted murder by a majority verdict at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday 21 August.

Anthony had earlier pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed object in a public place.

Jahlil Charles, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was acquitted of both charges.

Anthony had pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent on day one of the trial, but this plea was rejected by the prosecution.

Tharel Thompson was stabbed in the head and sustained life-changing injuries. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Tharel Thompson, 29, was visiting family in the UK from the Caribbean when he was attacked in the toilet corridor of the Walkabout Bar in Wiston Terrace, Reading, in the early hours of Sunday 11 February.

Mr Thompson was stabbed in the head and sustained life-changing injuries.

CCTV captured Mr Thompson leaving the toilet at just before 2am. He appears to fist-pump Charles, and there did not appear to be any animosity.

However, minutes later, Anthony stabbed Mr Thompson through his skull in an unprovoked attack, leaving him lying in the corridor critically injured.

Anthony was arrested later that day and was charged on 13 February.

Charles was arrested on 23 February and charged on 25 February.

The attack took place in the toilet corridor of the Walkabout Bar in Wiston Terrace, Reading, in the early hours of Sunday 11 February. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "Whatever the cause of disagreement between Mr Thompson and Anthony, there can be no doubt that this was a vicious, needless and apparently unprovoked attack.

" He left Mr Thompson for dead in the corridor of the nightclub before making good his escape.

" Mr Thompson sustained very severe injuries, and it is nothing short of a miracle that he did not die as a result of this attack.

" I would like to pay tribute to the expertise of the surgeons who operated on Mr Thompson and the nurses and other medical professionals that provided incredible care for him.

" However, despite this, the impacts that this attack has had on Mr Thompson are life changing in the extreme.

" As well as permanent scarring, Mr Thompson will never be able to fully recover to lead a full and active life as a result of this vicious assault.

Krisma Anthony was arrested on the day of the attack. Credit: ITV News Meridian

" I am grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in delivering their verdict. It was very clear it was his intention to kill Mr Thompson, and he will now face the consequences with a lengthy prison sentence, which is fully justified for the ferocity of the attack.

" At the conclusion of this trial, I would also like to pay tribute to Mr Thompson’s family and to Mr Thompson himself.

" Not only have they had to endure a long and harrowing investigation, but have suffered financially as well as they have needed to find the funds to ensure Mr Thompson got the medical treatment that he needed.

" No family should have to endure this, and it is testament to them that they have supported this investigation through to what I hope they feel is a satisfactory conclusion for them.

" I would like to wish Mr Thompson and his family all good wishes for the future, which they will have to live with coping with the significant implications from this horrific incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know