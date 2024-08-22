Students in Sussex have been offered mental health support as they start to receive GCSE and A Level exam results.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) has launched a free, discreet and confidential way for any students to receive help for their wellbeing via their mobile phones.

Students are being encouraged to use the 'Text SUSSEX to 85258' service if they are feeling stressed or anxious about their results.

Jodie Olliver, Head of Service for Sussex CAMHS at SPFT said: "Recognising stress is very important, as many young people are under a lot of pressure but they might not know what some of those symptoms are.

"If you are experiencing extreme stress you might be experiencing stomach problems, insomnia and headaches.

"A lot of people find it hard to relax and might withdraw from social activities. We encourage people to talk about feelings and share their concerns, as it's likely that many of your peers will be feeling the same as you right now."

SPFT has shared tips for students anxious about receiving their results including - speaking to people about their feelings, staying busy over the summer and preparing for the best and worse outcomes.

Sussex Partnership's website has a range of resources for families, carers and professionals.

This includes a series of pre-recorded webinars for parents and carers with hints and tips on how to support young people who are experiencing difficulties with their mental health.

There is also a list of webinars to help parents and carers deal with a range of mental health issues.

