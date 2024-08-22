Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides has been speaking to motorists in Medway.

Medway council in Kent has taken over some parts of traffic management from the police and fines are now being issued to drivers.

Drivers stopping in a yellow box junction, going down a traffic restricted road, or driving down a street reserved for school priority are likely to be fined.

The council is now responsible for issuing fines on red routes, for vehicles driving down restricted roads like Gillingham High Street.

Anyone flouting the rules will be issued with a first warning letter, if it happens again a fine will be sent.

The changes came in at the beginning of the year, and already an extra £24,000 in penalties have been handed out.

Cameras are now being used to issue penalty notices for a variety of traffic offences. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Charity Medway African and Carribbean Association's mini bus has been fined twice after it drove down a street where restrictions have recently been introduced near a a school.

Carol Stewart from MACA said: "It's very important that our children and young people are safe when going to and from school.

"What would have been helpful, I think, is more notification about the the changes that would be important. So we could kind of coordinate."

New traffic management restrictions are in place in front of schools Credit: ITV News Meridian

Figures obtained by ITV Meridian show revenue collected has risen dramatically.

In February this year, £190 in fines was levied in this way. It rose to £12,578 for the month of May.

Between February and May a total of almost £23,778 was raised.

Cllr Alex Paterson said: "[The money raised] is not the purpose of this.

"This is about sending a message to to people that the rules will be enforced and that people making jobs through Medway should be able to do so unimpeded by selfish motorists.

"So that are totally optional charges. If you do break the rules, you don't pay a penny."

The council is currently consulting on a second phase where more roads and areas will be camera controlled.

