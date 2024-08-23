An army officer, who was attacked while on a walk close to his barracks, has been discharged from hospital.Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton is continuing his recovery at home after suffering several stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent on 24 July.

Anthony Esan, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

A plea hearing will take place at Maidstone Crown Court on 23 September. Meanwhile, the trial date has been set for 20 January 2025 and is expected to last three weeks.

Lt Col Teeton is a chartered engineer working as a course manager in the Army’s Corps of Royal Engineers.

