ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee has been speaking to police about the targeted action.

Police officers have caught dozens of drivers breaking the law while patrolling around Bournemouth and Poole in a lorry cab.

In total, 120 offences were detected. The most common was not wearing a seatbelt, with 45 offences.

33 people were seen using a mobile phone whist driving and 10 motorists were deemed not to be in proper control of their vehicle.

Five vehicles were seized and there were three arrests for criminal offences.

Using a mobile phone whilst driving, means six points and a £200 fine for guilty drivers.

Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt could be offered a driver's awareness course.

Driver using a mobile phone stopped by Dorset police Credit: ITV News Meridian

It is the first time Dorset police has used the method of patrolling in a lorry cab.

The cab is seen as an ideal raised platform to identify offences such as using a mobile phones and not wearing a seatbelt.

The week-long Operation Tramline used a lorry provided by National Highways, one of three being used by police forces around the country.

If a driver is spotted breaking the law, the officer in the lorry cab alerts a following unmarked police car, which then pulls over the offending motorist.

Dorset police spoke about why the patrols have been effective.

Inspector Joe Wheable from Dorset police said: "We often get reports from the public that we are not seeing these offences.

"By being up higher and looking down into those vehicles and being able to use the recording equipment, we can witness those offences that we would not otherwise normally see."

Part of the success of the operation is the publicity it generates, by making drivers more aware that there could be someone watching them from any of the vehicles around them.

