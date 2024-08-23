Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Nicki Woodcock spoke to a mum from Sussex about her financial struggles.

Since the cost of energy crisis began two years ago, a mum from Sussex, who is neurodiverse, has struggled financially.

Ashley Desmond from Brighton has ADHD and other medical conditions, including fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, which require her to stay warm.

It has meant her energy bills have quadrupled, since costs started to rise, which has forced her to take out loans to keep her family fed and clothed.

She now fears getting into further debt after news that energy bills are set to rise again.

Ofgem's announcement means the average household energy bill is to increase by 10% from October as the price cap is set to increase.

Play Brightcove video

Ashley Desmond says that she has spent the last six months trying to figure out her finances but will now need to recalculate.

Ashley Desmond said: "I was only just starting to get out of debt from when it went up the first time. My gas and electric was £120 a month and, within a year, it was £400 which was a huge overwhelming leap for me.

"I have ADHD so dealing with letters and finances is really difficult for me.

"It ended up that I had to get payment plans for anything extra like children’s clothes, school trips, car breaking down.

"I just had to put on loans, which I don’t normally do, so I ended up getting into a lot of debt."

Not only does the rise in prices cause issues, but she says reaching out for help as a someone who is neurodiverse can be challenging. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Desmond says she spent the last six months creating spreadsheets, and will now need to recalculate her finances, which she says for someone with ADHD or autism can send them into a meltdown.

She continued: "Not just the change to heat and electric, but [people who are neurodiverse] find it harder to juggle bills and emails.

"It can really set us back, for those of us that struggle with self-management.

"If we need help, we need to fill out more forms and emails... so having to reach out for more help is something that would set us back even further."

Play Brightcove video

The Ofgem chief executive said anyone who is struggling to pay their bill "should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to".

The energy industry regulator Ofgem says high prices are not going away any time soon.

Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary, said: "The only solution to get bills down, and greater energy independence is the Government’s mission for clean, home-grown power.

"That’s why we have hit the ground running, lifting the onshore wind ban, consenting unprecedented amounts of solar power and setting the largest-ever budget for our renewables auction.

"We will also do everything in our power to protect bill payers, including by reforming the regulator to make it a strong consumer champion, working to make standing charges fairer, and a proper Warm Homes Plan to save families money."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...