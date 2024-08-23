Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

Its not everyday that you get to see a new steam engine taking to the tracks - but that's exactly what trainspotters and enthusiasts in Sussex caught a glimpse of this morning.

The original 'Beachy Head' locomotive was scrapped almost 70 years ago.

But volunteers have built their own replica over the course of 25 years - that began work today at the Bluebell Railway.

Our cameras hopped aboard to film some of its maiden journey.

"The original one was built in Brighton before the First World War, and it served the railways around here until the late fifties," project manager Keith Sturt said.

"Then unfortunately it was cut up like a lot of steam engines at that time. So we decided to build a replica. Lets put that wrong right."

"It's a masterpiece of outstanding dedication and achievement from those who have been involved with the project for many years," Neil Glaskin from the Bluebell Railway added.

"The conclusion of a remarkable journey which has given everyone the chance to see this once-extinct class of locomotive return to life."

Carrying hundreds of passengers, Chris Hunford drove the train on its first journey today from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead and back.

The engine will continue ferrying tourists and rail fans, as well as the railway's members, through September.

"It's the newest steam engine in Britain today. It's a real privilege, to be honest. It's a great piece of British engineering and proves that we can still build them in these modern times.

"They're not easy to drive, every one is different and they take a lot of intense concentration. You have to be very careful, it's a piece of priceless engineering."

The Bluebell Railway this week also announced a £250,000 Lottery grant to help it celebrate two centuries of trains in 2025.