A man has died following a collision between his car and a tractor and trailer in Petworth, West Sussex.

The incident took place on Station Road just before 7:30pm on Thursday (22 August) evening.

The 28-year-old driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been told.

The tractor driver, a 32-year-old man, was uninjured.

The A285 remains closed in both directions, at the junction of Rotherbridge Lane and Kilsham Lane, for investigation work to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Fogerty.

