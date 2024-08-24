Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a rider on a stolen motorbike crashes and is thrown into the air

A 17-year old has been jailed for 26 weeks after the stolen bike he was riding crashed into a car, throwing him into the air.

The bike had been stolen from the Mount Idol View area in Bexhill on June 8, 2024.

The rider a failed to give way at the junction of Cranston Avenue and Eastwood Road..He crashed at speed into a vehicle and was propelled off the motorcycle, over the back of the vehicle and into the road.The motorcycle was written off in the incident.

The teenager was lucky to escape without serious injury.

The rider crashed the stolen motorbike at the junction of Cranston Avenue and Eastwood Road, Bexhill. Credit: Google maps.

The 17-year-old was arrested two days later at their home address on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and for driving whilst disqualified.

On August 12 at Hastings Magistrates' Court, he entered a guilty plea to all offences with the exception of handling stolen goods which remains on file.

He can't be named for legal reasons because of his age.

PC Grant Freeman said: "These crimes have a significant impact, not just on the victims who lose their vehicles, but on the wider community's sense of safety and security."The teenager involved in this case was fortunate to escape the collision without serious injury, or even losing their life, highlighting the dangers of irresponsible driving."Excess speed is the cause of one in three collisions in Sussex, and speeding is one of the main ‘fatal five’ factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads."We will continue to prosecute those who engage in criminal activity such as this, and work to make our streets safer for everyone."

