A man has died in a car crash on the A27 in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

Police say it follows a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision.

Hampshire Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been notified.

"If you were on the A27 at the time and witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 0588 of today’s date."

The incident was reported at 10.30am (Sunday 25 August, 2024).

Police would also like to hear from people if they have any footage, including dash cam or mobile phone, which may assist the investigation.