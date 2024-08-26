A 18-year old man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being stabbed in Poole.

He was taken to hospital after being assaulted at an address on Vale Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dorset Police has charged a 15-year old boy over the incident. He is among ten people to be arrested by officers.

The defendant is due to appear at Poole Magistrates Court on Monday 26th August accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening with a bladed article.

Poole Magistrates Court Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Detectives have released details of people arrested during their investigation into the assault:

A 16-year-old girl from Bournemouth arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail

A 16-year-old boy from Poole arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail

A 16-year-old boy from Poole arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail

A 15-year-old boy from Poole arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail

A 16-year-old boy from Poole arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man from the Blandford area arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Poole arrested on suspicion of affray and assisting an offender remains in custody

A 56-year-old man from Poole arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation

A 35-year-old woman from Poole arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Deakin, of Dorset Police, said: “Since the incident, we have conducted a fast-paced investigation and liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) who authorised the charge.“However, we are continuing our enquiries and I am appealing for any witnesses, who have not yet spoken with officers, to come forward.“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw a commotion in Vale Road or the surrounding area during the relevant night.“There will continue to be an increased policing activities and officers are conducting searches in area of Ashley Road.“We would urge anyone to approach an officer with information or concerns.”

