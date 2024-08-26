Fire crews tackle blaze at block of flats in Worthing

Fire crews have been dealing with a blaze at a block of flats in Worthing.

8 engines were called to the building on The Waterfront at around 3am this morning.

Crews from Worthing, Littlehampton, Lancing, and East Sussex were in attendance, as well as two aerial ladder platforms.

The building has been evacuated and local residents advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

People are being told to avoid the area while fire crews deal with the incident.