Police have released CCTV images of a car in the hope of tracing the driver following a fatal collision in Portchester.

Hampshire Police have released two photographs of a silver Ford Galaxy who was in the area at the time of the accident which involved a silver Honda Jazz and a cyclist.

16-year old Ethan Wilkie from Portsmouth died from his injuries in hospital.

The crash happened at 9.44pm on Tuesday 13th August at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester Lane and Skew Road.

Images of the vehicle released by Hampshire Police Credit: Hampshire Police

The driver of the pictured vehicle is believed to have turned right out of Skew Road and onto Portsdown Hill Road.

Detectives have now issued an appeal for people to share the image, "If you were the driver of this vehicle, or you know who they are, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240347160.

"You can also contact us via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

"We’d also still like to hear from any other witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has any footage of the incident, including dash cam."

