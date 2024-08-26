Pay and display machines are being reintroduced in parts of Brighton and Hove more than a year after they were removed.

12 machines will be made available for contactless payments on the seafront, in Rottingdean and in other high use locations.

The city council scrapped the machines in May 2023 to reduce costs as the on-street units required upgrading to make them compatible with 4G technology.

Touch screens will be installed in areas including the seafront and Rottingdean, as part of a three-month trial.

Drivers have needed to use the PayByPhone app or phone number since the machines were removed Credit: ITV News Meridian.

The locations featuring in the trial:

Grand Avenue

King Alfred Car Park

Kingsway x 2

Marine Parade x 2

Madeira Drive x 2

Norton Road Car Park

Rottingdean Marine Cliffs Car Park

Rottingdean West Street Car Park

Spring Gardens (near the North Laine)

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm said,

"I’m pleased to see the reintroduction of Pay & Display machines in these popular areas of the city, especially along the seafront.

"Since Pay & Display machines were decommissioned last spring, we’ve heard from residents that some people have difficulty paying on their mobile phones, especially in areas where access to PayPoint is difficult.

"We want Brighton & Hove to be an accessible city for all. We’ve listened to residents’ concerns and this trial will give us the opportunity to properly assess how people are paying for parking so we can make informed decisions going forward.:

