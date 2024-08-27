Play Brightcove video

Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service founder, Trevor Weeks, says "the ducks were reluctant to go anywhere".

A waddling of more than 80 ducks have been rescued after they were found wandering across a main road in Uckfield.

Wildlife rescuers were called when the large flock was spotted on Eastbourne Road, Ridgewood.

"The ducks are clearly not wild, and have been bred somewhere, and either escaped or been dumped," said East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, Founder and Operations Director, Trevor Weeks.

The ducks were led through an Uckfield housing estate Credit: East Sussex WRAS

East Sussex WRAS sent an ambulance to the scene for safety reasons and rescuers joined local residents in helping to move the ducks through the housing estate and to the safety of a local pond.

"The ducks were reluctant to go anywhere as they clearly didn't now where they were or what direction to go in," said Mr Weeks.

"Our priority was to get them somewhere safe and to ensure they were not a road hazard."

Rescuers gently encouraged the ducks along Teelings Drive down to a pond on the edge of the estate.

They finally made it to the safety of a local pond Credit: East Sussex WRAS

Rescuers say it's an unusual situation, but not the first time.

"Sussex Police called for our assistance a few years ago for over 200 ducks on the A21 at Hurst Green," said Mr Weeks, "These are thought to have escaped from a rearing enclosure."

The ducks finally made it down to the pond where they soon settled in, dabbling in the water and enjoying themselves.

