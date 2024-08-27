A motorcyclist in his thirties has died in a crash in Buckinghamshire.

It happened at 11.15am on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) in Addington when the black Suzuki motorcycle he was riding left the A413 and collided with shrubbery.

The rider died at the scene.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash but Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Richard Hinds, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said, "At this time this collision is not being treated as suspicious but I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward and assist us with our enquiries."

“I’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam who was in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation."

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time."

Anyone with information can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240409737.

