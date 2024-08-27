A man who raped two women multiple times across a period of 10 months in Portsmouth and Gosport has received a 25 year sentence.

Louis Charles Cann, aged 38, was charged with nine counts of rape following an investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigation team.

Cann denied the offences and the case went to trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

The court heard that the incidents occurred between 1 February and 17 December 2022 in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas.

The court heard that the two women, who were known to Cann, were manipulated, threatened with violence and verbally abused, and one of the women was physically assaulted by Cann when she said no to having sex with him.

Cann, of Gosport, was found guilty of all the offences and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with an additional extended 5 year licence period.

He was also handed a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), and was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Passing sentencing, His Honour Judge Adam Feest KC remarked on the humiliation, degradation, blackmail and manipulation used by Cann in order to rape these women.

“Neither I nor anyone listening to this case can properly understand the long-lasting trauma, distress, and fear that your actions have caused.”

Detective Sergeant Samantha Brown, from the Operation Amberstone Team, said, “The level of sexual violence and abuse that these women have suffered at the hands of this awful man is truly shocking."

“These women were degraded, manipulated and assaulted in the most appalling way. Nonetheless, they have shown incredible courage in standing up to this cowardly individual, and because of their strength and bravery Cann will now spend a lengthy period of time in jail."

“We want anyone who has been affected by rape or sexual abuse to have the confidence to report this. You will be believed and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this to police in confidence by calling 101.

There are also support services that can offer help, completely independent of the police.

For more information on where to seek support, or how to make a report to police: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/

