Drivers told ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides they'd had trouble paying for parking with apps.

Angry drivers who struggled to use parking apps in Brighton and Hove have forced a change in policy.

The council scrapped cards and coins more than a year ago but now transport bosses have decided to re-introduce card payments in some places where the signal is particularly bad.

They say it's part of a three month trial to see how popular it is. Pay-by-card machines have re-appeared at 12 locations across Brighton and Hove.

New pay-by-card parking metres have appeared in Brighton & Hove Credit: ITV Meridian

It comes after locals and visitors complained about bad signals, confusing instructions and payments not going through.Green-run Brighton and Hove Council scrapped payment by cash and card just over a year ago.Now under Labour, the new administration has looked at the issue again.They've decided to run a three month trial in several locations across the city to see if it's more convenient for some drivers to pay and display.

Some locals reported problems with paying via phone and apps. Credit: ITV Meridian

But the council says it's not a U-turn.

"We've actually revisited a decision made prior to administration. We've taken on the feedback and we've been listening to residents and visitors, and we recognise there are some who feel that there's something we need to do," said Cllr Trevor Muten.At the Hop 50+ community centre in Hove, much of the talk is about the new card machines and how it will help the elderly and their carers.Some having picked up fines after experiencing problems with apps in council-run car parks."Three times where I saw that I had paid, gone off, and then several days later I've had a letter come through to say that I haven't paid and got a fine," said Linda Rowlands.More card machines could be rolled in council-run car parks out if the trial shows there is a need. But paying by cash is still not an option.

