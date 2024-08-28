Play Brightcove video

Tom Fane owes his life to the help his family gave him when he had a cardiac arrest in May.

A Hampshire man whose family saved his life after he had a cardiac arrest at home, is highlighting the importance of people knowing how to carry out CPR and where to find their nearest defibrillator.Tom Fane from Fleet in Hampshire fell seriously ill earlier this year. His wife kept an eye on him at home, while their teenage son rushed out of the house to the local football club to pick up their defibrillator.

He ended up on the bedroom floor and thanks to the emergency services operator guiding his wife and son how to administer CPR and where to get a defibrillator he’s alive today.

Tom Fane had a serious cardiac arrest in May. Credit: ITV Meridian

“I went into the bedroom and dad was on the floor with a fully purple head," said his 18-year-old son, Freddie.

" Mum was on the phone to the ambulance with the operator telling her what to do. But in the moment you just don’t think about anything, you do what you know and are told.“Freddie was sent to the nearby football club in fleet to get the defibrillator. Luckily he’d also been on a CPR course at Farnborough college where he studied.“It was an easy machine to use. The operator gave us the code for it. It is a smart machine that counts down and is smart.”

Tom Fane with son, Freddie, who helped save his life. Credit: ITV Meridian

“The hospital said I had a major out of hospital cardiac arrest and I am lucky to be here," said Mr Fane.

"First becuase of the CPR and second by the defibrillator Freddie got from Fleet FC.”The family are now keen to spread the word of the importance of CPR and defibrillators .“We got him that first shot within six to seven minutes," said his wife, Amanda. "The advice is find out where the one near you is.”

Tom still has a way to go to make a full recovery but will be forever thankful for the ambulance service, Frimley Park Hospital and the action of his son and wife.

