Play Brightcove video

Tharel Thompson's mother, Yvonne, has been speaking to ITV Meridian's Wesley Smith.

The mother of a man who sustained life-changing injuries when he was stabbed in the head in an attack in Reading, has been telling ITV News Meridian of the devastating impact it's had on their lives.

Tharel Thompson, who's 29, had come on holiday to the UK from his home in Barbados and had only been here three days when the attack happened on Sunday 11th February 2024.

His life nearly came to an end when he was viciously stabbed in the head in an unprovoked attack by Krisma Anthony at the Walkabout Bar in Reading Town Centre.

Krisma Anthony was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder. Credit: THAMES VALLEY POLICE

Tharel remembers little of that day, but he is all too aware of the devastating impact on his life and that of his mother, Yvonne.

As soon as she heard the news of his life-threatening injuries, she flew straight over from home in Barbados to look after her only child.

Since then, she's had to give up her home and job and is living with family friends, but says it's what any mother would do.

"It's a call that no parent would want to hear, mother, father, no parent at all. It was very heart-wrenching," said Yvonne Thompson.

Tharel Thompson with his mum, Yvonne. Credit: ITV Meridian

"He has to continue his rehabilitation, he needs to get physical, occupational and psychological therapy."

"There is no movement in his hand at all because of the massive stroke he had."

"Right now he has to wear a helmet all the time to protect anything from touching his head and that's something he's very scared about, anything touching his head at all."

Yvonne Thompson is just taking things one day at a time.

"I've been in my job for 19 years and I don't know what is going to happen there."

She fears that Tharel will not be able to return to his stage lighting job either.

She says the 27 year sentence given to his attacker helps a bit but is still left with questions.

"The whole incident was just unnecessary, I just don't know why. He just came for a vacation."

"Not that it should happen to anyone else but why pick him of all the thousands of people in this city."

Tharel Thompson was on holiday in the UK from Barbados when he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Reading. Credit: ITV Meridian

Tharel now faces further brain surgery at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. The cost of his care is expected to cost more than £160,000 as he's not eligible for free NHS treatment.Tharel didn't have holiday insurance, so now faces a bill for essential surgery in Oxford which isn't available at home.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page in his name in the hope of charity donations.

"He deserves a second chance at life," said Yvonne, "It's very hard but every day I remind myself it's not going to be like this all the time."

"The day is going to come, he is going to get better and that is what keeps me going."The road ahead is a long one, but Yvonne and Tharel say they couldn't have got this far without the generous support of friends, strangers and the medical teams at the Royal Berkshire and John Radcliffe Hospitals.

They're trying to stay positive and hold thought that things will get better, eventually.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…