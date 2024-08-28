Play Brightcove video

Beach hut enthusiasts explain to ITV Meridian's John Ryall why most at Herne Bay remain unsold.

How much would you pay for a beach hut? In some parts of the South East, they can fetch a pretty price, well over $50,000.Cash-strapped Canterbury City Council decided to build some at Herne Bay to boost their coffers but it's not quite gone according to plan.

When Canterbury City Council saw its finances heading for the red it decided it was time for some blue-sky thinking.Thirty beach huts were built at Herne Bay, for sale at £30,000 each, which would net the city council hundreds of thousands of pounds in profit.

The beach huts are priced at £30,000 each. Credit: ITV Meridian

The trouble is they're not the most colourful or characterful beach huts. They're also some way from town, there are no amenities, no loos and no fresh water. And if you fancy using one for a cheeky work from home day, there's no phone signal.Andrew Cook from the Herne Bay Beach Hut Association said they're missing some essential facilities.

"It needs to have loos for it and CCTV and of course they do need to have water there as well, which Im sure the council will get round to but they need to actually get on and do it now."

These colourful beach huts at Tankerton sell for twice the price. Credit: ITV Meridian

Other beach huts on this coast, like those at Tankerton, fetch north of £60,000. But most at Herne Bay look set to end the summer unsold.

Estate agent, Thomas Dean, said, "The location isn't the best but you can get over that if the price is right and the price would be I reckon around about £20,000."Political control at Canterbury City Council has changed since this fund-raising scheme was hatched.

The council hopes the market picks up otherwise the price might come down. Credit: ITV Meridian

"It's not a great time in the beach hut market generally," said Cllr Chris Cornell, Canterbury City Council.

"Even if you look at private sales they're slowing and they have been slow for the past 12 months or so."

"I'd expect the market to pick up a little bit but I think after the budget cycle we'll review the price."So, nice view, but so far no prospect of a profit from this not so desirable residence.

