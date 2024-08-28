A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

51-year-old local man Paul Lawrence was killed in Gladonian Road in the early hours of 28 January, 2024.

A 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and malicious communications offences. He has been bailed with conditions until 9 October.

The 51-year-old's body was found along Gladonian Road in the early hours of Sunday (28 January). Credit: ITV Meridian

It follows an earlier arrest of another 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton. He has been bailed with conditions until 10 October, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said, “We remain committed to seeking justice for Paul and his family, and we’re still urging anyone with any information to please come forward."

Police are also warning people against making social media speculation.

“I’d like to remind the public that this is an active investigation, and advise them to refrain from speculating or posting anything on social media that could prejudice the right to a fair trial.”

Detectives continue to appeal for information. Credit: ITV Meridian

“If you know what happened on the morning Paul tragically lost his life, or if you have any information that can assist in our investigation, you can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Sett."

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

