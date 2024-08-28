Woman, 77, killed in Hampshire crash

A 77-year-old woman has died in a crash in Hampshire.

Police were called to a report of a crash involving a blue Vauxhall Meriva and a pedestrian on Milford Road in Lymington on Tuesday 27 August shortly before 2pm.

Emergency services attended but a 77-year-old woman from Lymington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say her family have been told and they will be supported by officers.

A 60 year-old woman from Lymington has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody.

Hampshire Police are asking witnesses and people with dashcam footage to get in touch with them by calling 101 quoting the reference number 44240367530.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…