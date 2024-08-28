A Cambodian binturong which lived at Drusillas Park in Sussex has been cryogenically frozen to protect the species.

Penh was one of just three of his species in European zoos and died at the age of 18.

He was described by staff at Drusillas Park as a "true gentleman, lover of tomatoes, and a sweet and gentle soul" who "will be terribly missed".

Despite his passing, the zoo hopes his legacy will live on with his genetic footprint cryogenically preserved by Nature’s SAFE to help the future survival of his species.

Credit: Drusillas Park

Nature’s SAFE stores cells and tissues in a living state using advanced cryopreservation technologies.

This includes the cryopreservation of sperm, reproductive, and skin cells which can be used to restore lost genetic diversity and bolster populations.

Headkeeper Gemma delivered Penh’s cell tissue to Nature’s SAFE. She said: “It felt very bittersweet, I’ve worked with Penh for over a decade so although I felt sad, it was also a positive feeling knowing it was not necessarily the end for him.

"The team at Nature’s SAFE lab immediately tested Penh’s sperm sample and we had confirmation that it was viable.”

