An a rson investigation is underway in Kent f ollowing a fire at a school in Folkestone.

Kent Police officers were called to Church Road on Thursday 15 August 2024 following a fire which is believed to have started between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

It was extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service with no injuries reported.

Police say the incident is being treated as suspicious and an arson investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses have reported seeing a suspect in the area, described as a man in his early 20s, wearing a black balaclava, gloves, a black hooded top, black shorts and a black backpack.

Anybody with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation is being asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting the reference number 46/137838/24.

