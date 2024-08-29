Play Brightcove video

Xelabus, based in Eastleigh, told ITV Meridian's Grace Williams it'll cost thousands to repair.

A £300,000 bus, stolen from Portsmouth, has been left severely damaged after being taken on a dangerous six mile joyride.CCTV shows the vehicle being driven from the Lakeside Business Park to Waterlooville, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage on the way.Within minutes of it being stolen on Monday evening, it clipped a barrier, narrowly avoiding another bus.Six miles away, the driver then dumped it, casually walking away, leaving its doors open and window smashed.

CCTV shows a man boarding the bus before it was driven away. Credit: ITV Meridian

Owner and director of Xelabus, Gareth Blair, said most of the profits made over the bank holiday weekend will now have to be spent on repairs.

"These buses aren't cheap. They're about £300,000 each."

"We work hard as a small independent company to achieve vehicles of this stature and to see the state of the bus when it came back was heartbreaking."The bus had been in service over the weekend taking festival-goers to and from Victorious.The repair costs are estimated to be around £5,000.

The damaged caused when the bus scrapped along the barrier. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I would just like them to understand the consequences of their actions."

"At the end of the day, the bus can be repaired. However, he could have seriously harmed or killed someone. He should take stock and account for what he's done."

The bus company, based in Eastleigh, said it's been devastated by the damage done, but it's now turning its attention to the repairs that are needed.

It wants to make sure the bus is back in service for when students return to school next week.Hampshire Police are investigating and want anyone with information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...