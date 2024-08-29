A man has been charged in connection with a collision in Marcham which left three teenagers dead.

Daniel Hancock and Ethan Goddard, who were both 18-years-old, and Elliot Pullen, aged 17, were killed in the collision.

Three teenagers were killed in the crash in Marcham in June 2023. Credit: ITV Meridian

It happened on the A415 in Marcham in Oxfordshire on 20th June, 2023.

More than a year on, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Thomas Johnson, aged 19, of Shrivenham, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police officers at the crash site in Marcham in June 2023. Credit: ITV Meridian

Johnson is on bail and is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.

