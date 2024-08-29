Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders went back to visit Yuna the rescued lioness to see how she's settling into her new home in Ashford.

A shell-shocked lioness, recently rescued from a concrete cell in war torn Ukraine, has felt grass beneath her feet for the first time.

When Yuna arrived in Ashford, Kent, a fortnight ago, she was very fragile and not eating.

But now, she's settling in to her new home at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Smarden.

It's the first time in her life Yuna has felt grass under her feet, having being bought as a status symbol and kept in a small concrete enclosure.She was then abandoned when her owners fled Ukaraine.

Yuna the rescued lioness steps out to investigate her new home. Credit: ITV Meridian

"To see her step on grass for the first time is a moment I'll never forget," said project leader, Cam Whitnall.

"It was truly beautiful. All she's ever known is concrete right, so for to experience that, feel it for the first time, lay on it, and even just explore other areas of the habitat."

"Now she's just exploring her whole area, she's growing in confidence every single day."Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yuna's private owner had kept her and another lion confined to a 12 metre square room with a concrete floor.Later Missile explosions close to her enclosure meant she suffered shell shock.

Yuna the rescued lioness sniffs the grass Credit: ITV Meridian

Still fragile when she arrived at her new home in Kent, her keepers gently coaxed her to eat."It's all jut been so unbelievably rewarding and she's only been here for two weeks," said curator Briony Smith.

"Every day it feels like she takes another step and takes on a new challenge and she's so brave and so courageous."The Big Cat Sanctuary is now fundraising to complete it's Lion Rescue Centre and bring four more lions across from the war zone to create a safe Ukrainian pride.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...