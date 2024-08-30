A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the Vicarage Field area in Hailsham at around 6.20pm on Thursday (29 August) to reports of a man having suffered a serious injury to his chest.

A man in his 20s was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene. His next of kin have been told.

Initial police enquiries identified a suspect, who was found at a property in Hailsham.

A 17-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector, James Scott, said: “This is a tragic incident which I know will be distressing for the community.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young man as we seek to understand exactly what happened this evening.

“The significant police presence will remain in the area, as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance. If you have any concerns, please do speak to an officer.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Par.”

