CarFest founder Chris Evans has addressed the death of a child at his festival and has shared a plea from the family for people to download the What Three Words app.

A boy was treated by emergency services at the festival at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire on Saturday, 24 August, but later died in hospital.

The radio DJ said the boy’s family was "amazing" and added that they had known his death was coming and "treasured the dawning of every new day" with him.

Speaking on his Virgin Radio show, Evans said: "On Wednesday afternoon, the little boy’s dad reached out to me via a telephone call and requested I make a sincere plea to anyone and everyone going forward.

" As the little boy’s dad is in no doubt whatsoever that What Three Words was instrumental in enabling the emergency services to identify his precise location at the accessibility campsite up at CarFest, and therefore attend the scene of his son’s serious medical emergency as soon as it was humanly possible.

" Tragically, as we now know, despite all their best efforts, they were still unable to save the little boy. But his dad remains insistent that What Three Words gave those professionals best equipped to help, the best chance of helping."

Evans set up CarFest in 2011 as a festival which showcased live music and live motoring track shows. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He went on to describe the family as "selfless" for thinking about others who could be saved by the app after their son’s death.

He added: "I need you to know, after discovering more about this amazing family, it speaks so precisely to the character of who they are and how they are as people.

"A family whose little boy was challenged with the most severe, complex underlying health issues from the day he was born, and throughout the entirety of his short and beautiful life.

" His mum and dad always knew this day was going to come, and they were aware that it was more likely going to be sooner rather than later, and therefore treasured the dawning of every new day. He was still with them.

" From what I’ve learned, from what I’ve heard over the last week, it seems not a moment went by when they weren’t giving it their all to ensure he was being loved as much as anyone has ever been loved before.

" It is therefore, with their permission and only with their explicit permission, which I am yet to gain, that next year’s CarFest will be held in this little boy’s name."

It has run annually since 2012, with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that an air ambulance, carrying a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched to the incident in Basingstoke on Saturday, 24 August.

A spokesperson said: "Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.

" The air ambulance team travelled with the patient to continue providing specialist care."

The event raises funds for charities including Children In Need, Young Epilepsy, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.

