Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders caught a rare glimpse of the complex, which has never been opened to the public.

A serial entrepreneur is on a mission to transform a 250-year-old Napoleonic fortress into a sustainable mini-city, with a hub for start-ups.

David De Min bought the citadel, which sits on Dover's western heights, from the Ministry of Defence in 2020 for £1.8m.

He now plans to turn the buildings, which include fortifications, a former prison and network of tunnels, into a hotel, restaurants and a spa - and create sustainable homes on site.

Looking around the Officer's Mess building, David De Min says "the staircase isn't the original, it used to be a grand staircase." Credit: ITV News Meridian

A building known as 'The Officer's Mess', built in 1861, was where commanding officers would have been located during wartime.

The tech entrepreneur knows all about the site's history and is enthusiastic about his plans to turn 'the Officer's Mess', it into a luxury hotel.

Standing on a windowsill in the building, David De Min said: "What I love about this bit is you can get a sense of how thick the walls are - as they were built to be bombproof.

"We would probably add another two storeys, incorporating a different design, but this will be one of the most unique hotels in the UK."

Play Brightcove video

The first thing installed at the site has been a swing - creating his own personal playground.

Mr De Min wants to create a sustainable mini city, utilising its Napoleonic fortifications and a labyrinth of underground tunnels, which will be used as restaurants and bars.

"We’ve got a whole network of chambers, this one might be for the hidden spa or the longevity clinic," he added.

This is a passion project for him, who has made money from other properties in the past.

Play Brightcove video

The tech entrepreneur has spent a lot of time at the site, which he says has informed his design process.

At the heart of the site is Rye House, a former category c prison, which Mr De Min now calls the TECHFORT.

It was one of 15 prison blocks in the UK, all 14 others are being used by the prison service. It was also previously used as a set for a marvel film.

Mr De Min continued: "The plan for the building would be to create one of the world’s most impactful innovation hubs.

"With a focus on sustainability, getting rid of the prison feel, and bringing in a luscious green forest to make it feel more inviting. That’s the great design challenge.

"I’ve spent so much time here, which has really helped inform the whole design process, and enjoy the process as well.

"This site has been here for 250 years and we want to ensure its legacy for the next 250 years."

Play Brightcove video

David De Min explains how they'll utilise renewable energy, to make the site sustainable

Mr De Min hopes the first phase of the project, exploring sustainable technology, could be rolled out as soon as next summer.

He said: "This is a nano-particle, smaller than a red-blood cell, which we put in a completely transparent window which generates electricity almost like a solar panel."

His vision is ambitious and will require a lot of investment to become a reality, when asked if he has faith it can be done, he said “Absolutely, I’m so confident.

"We’ve already had some exciting discussions with some VIPs from the Middle East.

"Although we’ve got international expansion opportunities, this is very much, working with the community, working with the locals, so that it can benefit the whole town."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...