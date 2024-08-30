Oasis fans are being urged to be "realistic" about ticket prices, and to watch out for deals that seem to good to be true.

Dorset police is warning concert-goers of potential scams as Oasis tickets are go on sale this Saturday (31 August 2024), with hundreds of thousands of people expected to try to secure their spot.

A dvice on how to get legitimate tickets, from the Fraud Protect team, includes using official channels, checking the venue for ticket information, and using secure payment methods for added protection.

Setting up alerts from official apps and websites, for when tickets go on sale, can also help concert-goers purchase from legitimate sites.

People are also being reminded of what not to do - including from buying from unverified sources, paying by bank transer, or clicking on suspicious links.

Other red flags to look out for include, if the site is asking for personal information or financial details, or if you are being rushed into a purchase as scammers can create a false sense of urgency.

Concert-goers are also being asked not to post their tickets online as they can be replicated or used to scam another buyer.

Damian Cranny, Fraud Protect Officer at Dorset Police said “Unfortunately, it is common for fraudsters to use popular events to exploit eager fans, and thousands of people across the UK fall victim to ticket scams each year.

“We want all Oasis fans to enjoy this long-awaited reunion safely and securely, so, if you’re hoping to buy tickets this weekend, please be vigilant and take extra steps to protect your personal information and bank details.”

Fans who suspect they may have encountered a ticket scam should report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or via their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...