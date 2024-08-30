An Oasis superfan, who has a Liam Gallagher tattoo covering his back and £12,000 of memorabilia in his home, says he always knew the band would reunite.

John Smallbones' home in from Andover, Hampshire, is filled with Oasis memorabilia including duvet covers, table cloths, framed pictures, canvases and album covers.

The 49-year-old's business, specialising in windows, doors and conservatories, is even named 'Wall of Glass' after Liam Gallagher's first solo single.

John has £12k of Oasis memorabilia in his home Credit: ITV Meridian

Mr Smallbones has loved Oasis since the early '90s and has several Oasis-themed tattoos covering his body.

He has Liam Gallagher's silhouette is on his back. He also has the band's debut studio album name 'Definitely Maybe' on his chest and other album names written on his arms.

John has a tattoo of Liam Gallagher on his back Credit: ITV Meridian

Talking about his faith in the brothers getting the band back together, John Smallbones said: "I thought it would happen in 2020, but 2025 is good.

"I can’t wait to get tickets, so I think it was all part of the master plan."

John said he would pay any amount for tickets, even if he had to sell his van to afford them.

John's been collecting Oasis memorabilia since the 1990s Credit: ITV Meridian

Fans will find out if they have been successful in the presale ballot for tickets for the band's highly anticipated reunion tour at 5pm on Friday (30 August).

General tickets will go on sale on Saturday (31 August) at 9am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...