Operation Brock contraflow system on M20 in Kent to be removed
The Operation Brock contraflow system on the M20 in Kent will be removed this weekend.
The contraflow has been in place on a 13-mile section of the M20 between junctions 8 (for Maidstone) and 9 (at Ashford) since July and will be removed overnight on Sunday 1 September.
It was put in place as a contingency measure due to the expected high passenger numbers over the summer at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel.
To remove the contraflow, the M20 will be closed – London bound from junction 9 to 8 and coastbound junction 7 to 9 – overnight from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday (2 September).
There will be diversion routes in place on the A20 during the closure.
Both carriageways will re-open with three lanes and the national speed limit back in place once the system has been removed.
