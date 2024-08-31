A man who died after being found with serious stab wounds to his chest has been identified by police.

The 20-year old has been named as Billy Ripley with his family being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Ripley was found on Vicaridge Field, Hailsham at around 6:20pm on Thursday August 29th.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Forensic officers at the scene of the Hailsham stabbing Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 17-year-old male from Hellingly was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

A 21-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and also remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We would once again like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the young man who has lost his life.

“They will continue to receive our full support while we search for answers.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, but we can confirm the individuals involved were known to each other.

“Additional officers have been out in the community to offer reassurance and that engagement will continue, with partner agencies, over the weekend.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant video footage, to contact us."

