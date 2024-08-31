A man is in police custody following a major collision on the M3.

The crash happened northbound between junctions 9 and 8 near Winchester with a male pedestrian seriously injured.

He has been taken to hospital where he is receiving urgent treatment.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:30am on Saturday 31st August with detectives warning the closure will remain in place until mid-afternoon.

A 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Detectives have issued an appeal to drivers as they investigate the circumstances surrounding what happened.

A statement from Hampshire Police said, "Diversions are in place but we would urge drivers to avoid the area if they can.

"If you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 44240373544."

