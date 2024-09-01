A management company has been fined more than £50,000 for failing to clear up rubbish outside a house in Portsmouth.

Local residents made several complaints about the rubbish left in the front and back garden of the property in Queen's Road in North End. Powerscourt Property Ltd was issued with a community protection notice in October 2023, by Portsmouth City Council.

The company, who had also failed to secure the property against unlawful entry, failed to take action and the case was referred to Portsmouth Magistrate’s Court.

No-one from the firm appeared in court and the case was heard in their absence.

The court found the company guilty of the offence and they were fined £50,000.00, with a victim surcharge of £2000.00, and costs of £670.00.Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure and Sport, said: ”Everyone deserves to live in a safe, clean and tidy environment and this case goes to show the power local residents have to alert us to situations such as fly tipping, rubbish that has been put out ahead of bin day, dumped waste or any other rubbish that is causing a nuisance.

"We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and we will issue fines when we need to; as the local ward councillor I welcome the substantial fine as a strong deterrent to others.”

