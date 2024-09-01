Police in Sussex have issued an urgent appeal to trace the owner of a cow on the loose.

The animal has been wandering along the road in Forest Row since the early hours of this morning. (Sunday 1 September)

Officers say the lost cow has meant taking police resources away from other matters.

Posting on social media, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We’re urgently seeking to trace the owner of this cow – ear tag number UK269545 / 500017 – which has been loose on the road in Forest Row since around 4am."Our officers remain in the vicinity of Priory Road to ensure the safety of the animal and the wider community.

"However, it is taking our resources away from other matters."If this is your cow, or if you know who it belongs to, please dial 999 quoting serial 211 of 01/09."

