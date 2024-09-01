A Conservative former defence minister will help carry out the Labour government’s review of defence policy.

Sir Jeremy Quin has been named as one of the team supporting the strategic defence review (SDR).

The former Horsham MP, who lost his seat in July’s general election, is one of six people announced to support the three lead reviewers conducting the SDR.

The other new members of the review team include Angus Lapsley, Nato’s assistant secretary general for defence policy and a former diplomat who in 2021 reportedly left secret documents at a bus stop in Kent.

Senior civil servant Jean-Christophe Gray, tech expert and former Blair-era security adviser Grace Cassy, Bain Capital’s Robin Marshall and Edward Dinsmore, who has worked on previous defence reviews, will also be on the team.

The review is being led by Lord Robertson, a former Nato secretary general and former defence secretary, along with former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill and General Sir Richard Barrons.

Lord Robertson said: “As the threats facing Britain continue to evolve, we must be clear-eyed about the defensive capabilities we need for the future.

“The work of our review is already underway and will deliver a clear vision for UK defence.

“I am delighted this expert team have agreed to make time to consider the profound challenges facing our country and how they can be countered.

“They provide an incredibly valuable range of experience across the defence and security sectors, both in the UK and internationally. Their role in this review process will be invaluable.”

